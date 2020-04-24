Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,715 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $50.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.46.

