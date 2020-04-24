Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,791 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 3.85% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 171,400.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $184,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

