Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 579 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $256.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.88 and its 200 day moving average is $279.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

