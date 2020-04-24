Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 29,215 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

