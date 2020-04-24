Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock opened at $471.20 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.44 and a 200-day moving average of $482.59.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.