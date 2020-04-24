Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,481 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73.

