Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,112 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,842 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 4,015.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $68.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

