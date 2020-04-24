Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

