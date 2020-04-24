Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Barrett Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,193 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.3% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

Shares of MSFT opened at $171.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,319.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.48. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.