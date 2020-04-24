Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,886 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $35.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

