Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,123 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $73.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

