BMT Investment Advisors Buys 1,100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BMT Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. BMT Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

