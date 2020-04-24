Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,517 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.11. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.