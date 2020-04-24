Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is BMT Investment Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

BMT Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.4% of BMT Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BMT Investment Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,411,603,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,166,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,323,000 after buying an additional 487,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,945,000 after buying an additional 351,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 261,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $320.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.94. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

