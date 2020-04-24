Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

