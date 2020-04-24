Black Diamond Financial LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,585 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,143 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Microsoft by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 13,256 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 6,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

MSFT stock opened at $171.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,319.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.48. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

