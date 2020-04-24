Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $7,181,311,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $594,377,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $381,924,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,296,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 656,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

In related news, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

