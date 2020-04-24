Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Benin Management CORP’s 3rd Largest Position

Benin Management CORP decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,132 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.0% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $171.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,319.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.