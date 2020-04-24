Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.70.

PEP stock opened at $130.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average of $135.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

