JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.