L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $1,949,311,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,974,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,036,000 after purchasing an additional 262,567 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,874,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,751,000 after purchasing an additional 29,240 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,805,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,806,000 after purchasing an additional 210,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,455,000 after purchasing an additional 168,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $189.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.81. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

