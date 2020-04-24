Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,349 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,830,000 after buying an additional 985,612 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 21,673,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,270,000 after buying an additional 207,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,750,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,284,000 after buying an additional 4,423,483 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on TD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

