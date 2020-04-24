Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 832 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $172.70 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $202.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

