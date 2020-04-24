Billeaud Capital Management LLC Buys 36,948 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Billeaud Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,948 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.0% of Billeaud Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Billeaud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

