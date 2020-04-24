Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,758 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $83,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,599,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

