Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after buying an additional 257,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,354,000 after buying an additional 205,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $492,928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after buying an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

WBA stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

