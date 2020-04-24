Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.2% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 65,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 305,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.