Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

SHV stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.