Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,094.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 881.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $284.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.35.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

