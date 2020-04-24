Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $4.20 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 2.8% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on T. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.