Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $98,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

WFC stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.