Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $128.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.14. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $365.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cfra decreased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

