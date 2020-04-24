iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after buying an additional 126,926 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 76,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM opened at $35.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

