Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,606,641,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

