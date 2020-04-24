Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.7% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

FB opened at $185.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.