3,897 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.

Apple stock opened at $275.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.45. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

