Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.4% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $202.32 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.40 and a 200 day moving average of $220.37. The firm has a market cap of $215.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

