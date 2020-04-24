Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,039 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.4% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,819,000 after purchasing an additional 161,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,913,000 after purchasing an additional 183,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ opened at $210.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

