Adirondack Trust Co. Has $39,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

