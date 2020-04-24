Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $134.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.82.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

