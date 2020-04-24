Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Holdings Decreased by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 84,691 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 91.3% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 93,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares during the period.

Get Chewy alerts:

NYSE:CHWY opened at $43.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.73. Chewy Inc has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chewy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chewy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.