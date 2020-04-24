Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 397.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $170.44 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.85 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.62.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

