Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $369,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

NYSE:WMT opened at $128.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.14. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $365.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

