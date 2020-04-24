Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,271.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,188.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1,315.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Aegis lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

