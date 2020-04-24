Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,653,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.32. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

