Anderson Hoagland & Co. Invests $7.50 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.6% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,651,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $139.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.73 and a 200-day moving average of $154.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

