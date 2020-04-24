Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,358 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. The company has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

