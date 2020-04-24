Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes $497,000 Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southern by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after buying an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,408,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,567,000 after acquiring an additional 310,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,229,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of SO stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

