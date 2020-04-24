Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CFG. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.77.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 554,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after buying an additional 54,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 4,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,630. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

