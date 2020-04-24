Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $98.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.